Warm weather, will garden: Pittsburgh growers talk about planning and planting a green space
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- April showers bring May flowers, but how does one decide what to plant and when? We ask a panel of gardeners what home-growers should consider about their greenspace as the weather warms.
- Today’s guests include: Dina Free Blackwell with the Black Urban Gardeners and Farmers of Pittsburgh Co-op; Indira Alcantara, the farm manager with Chatham University’s Eden Hall Campus; Denele Hughson, executive director of Grow Pittsburgh; and Meg Graham, owner and operator of May Apple Gardening and an instructor with Phipps’ ecological gardening and landscape and garden design courses.
