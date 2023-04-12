A CMU research project sparked questions about privacy and technology in the workplace

On today’s episode of The Confluence:A new analysis finds Black and Hispanic older adults are more likely than their white peers to face cost-related barriers to healthcare when their incomes are just above the poverty level. These people face a Medicaid “cliff,” losing access to supplemental Medicaid insurance. We speak to Eric T. Roberts, co-author of this report, about how this cliff affects these adults’ health outcomes, and how it could be mitigated. (0:00 - 8:21) NPR’s All Things Considered host Mary Louise Kelly has traveled the world covering foreign and domestic affairs, helping others share their stories. In her new book, “It. Goes. So. Fast. The Year of No Do Overs,” she’s sharing her own. She joins us to discuss it. (8:23 - 17:09) Jonathan Tai is a Pittsburgh-based magician who blends magic and storytelling. With his latest production opening this week, 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll has this profile. (17:18 - 22:30)

