The Confluence

A CMU research project sparked questions about privacy and technology in the workplace

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published April 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • When Carnegie Mellon University staff and students arrived at TCS hall in 2020, a new research project had installed mites, devices that collected data, in the university building. This sparked questions about privacy, technology and research. We speak with Tate Ryan-Mosley about where this conversation stands now. (0:00-8:13)
  • Like districts all across the country, a rural Beaver County school district is wrestling with how to respect identity – both religion and gender. Families say their kids deserve to feel safe in school. But others in the community – including a teacher – say being required to use students’ preferred names or pronouns infringes on THEIR rights. And as 90.5 WESA’s Sarah Schneider reports, the small community is debating core identity issues in a public forum. (8:14-15:53)
  • Cherry blossom trees are blooming in North Park! We speak to Barbara Litt, a board member with the Pittsburgh Sakura Project, about where to find the trees and what these delicate blooms symbolize. (15:53-22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
