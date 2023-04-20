Voting concerns from 1999 Kennedy Township election loom over residents, county executive candidates

On today’s episode of The Confluence:The nation is experiencing drug shortages for certain medications, which could impact patients in need of antibiotics, cancer treatments, and more. What can customers do when their pharmacies don’t have the drugs they need? We speak to Dr. Rob Maher, who teaches pharmacy management at Duquesne University’s School of Pharmacy and is the pharmacy services director for a local, family-owned chain of pharmacies. (0:00 - 9:11).The death penalty trial begins in a week for the man charged with carrying out the 2018 synagogue shooting in Squirrel Hill. The proceeding is expected to last through July. 90.5 WESA’s An-Li Herring has this report on why it will take so long. (9:16 - 13:51).The Pittsburgh Penguins have fired team leaders: general manager Ron Hextall, president of hockey operations Brian Burke and assistant general manager Chris Pryor. This comes after the team broke its 16-year streak of making the NHL playoffs. We discuss the latest with Rob Rossi, senior writer for The Athletic. (13:56 - 22:30).

Listen • 22:30