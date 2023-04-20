© 2023 90.5 WESA
Voting concerns from 1999 Kennedy Township election loom over residents, county executive candidates

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT
pa_voting_machines_election_elections_vote_paper_ballot.jpg
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

  • Election irregularities from years ago could cast a shadow on the primary contest for county executive. WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter shares how the drama in Kennedy Township pitted Allegheny county executive candidates John Weinstein and Dave Fawcett against each other. Also we touch on some endorsements for the county executive race. (0:00 - 7:26) 
  • According to a 2022 report from the CDC, almost 1 in 2 women and more than 2 in 5 men in the U.S. have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking victimization by an intimate partner. To provide more resources and support for those facing domestic violence across the country, The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh helped launch a multinational smartphone app called Bright Sky. The Center’s CEO and president Nicole Molinaro tells us how an app can give a survivor the information they need. (7:30 - 15:31) 

  • Arcade Comedy Theater is putting on an interactive comedy experience for kids ages 4 to 8 years old called “Penny Arcade” this weekend. We catch up with Mike Rubino, director of marketing and Arcade co-founder, about how they can bring young audience members into the show. There will be four performances this weekend. (15:38 - 22:30) 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
