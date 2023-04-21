How survivors and families impacted by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting can access support
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- The federal trial of the man charged with carrying out a mass shooting at the Squirrel Hill Tree of Life Synagogue, affecting three congregations in 2018, begins next week. We ask a panel about how the city’s Jewish community is preparing, and what the community can expect as the trial unfolds.
- Today’s guests include: An-Li Herring, reporter with WESA; Kiley Koscinski, reporter with WESA; Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership; and David Harris, professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh, and the legal systems advisor and educator for the 10.27 Healing Partnership.
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.