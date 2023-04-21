How survivors and families impacted by the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting can access support

On today’s episode of The Confluence:Election irregularities from years ago could cast a shadow on the primary contest for county executive. WESA government and accountability editor Chris Potter shares how the drama in Kennedy Township pitted Allegheny county executive candidates John Weinstein and Dave Fawcett against each other. Also we touch on some endorsements for the county executive race. (0:00 - 7:26) According to a 2022 report from the CDC, almost 1 in 2 women and more than 2 in 5 men in the U.S. have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking victimization by an intimate partner. To provide more resources and support for those facing domestic violence across the country, The Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh helped launch a multinational smartphone app called Bright Sky. The Center’s CEO and president Nicole Molinaro tells us how an app can give a survivor the information they need. (7:30 - 15:31) Arcade Comedy Theater is putting on an interactive comedy experience for kids ages 4 to 8 years old called “Penny Arcade” this weekend. We catch up with Mike Rubino, director of marketing and Arcade co-founder, about how they can bring young audience members into the show. There will be four performances this weekend. (15:38 - 22:30)

