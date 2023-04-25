Guardianship in Pa. could change, pending proposed legislation to make it a ‘choice of last resort’
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Some are questioning if Pennsylvania’s laws are strong enough to protect the elderly from fraud when they are declared legally incapacitated and appointed a guardian. Angela Couloumbis, investigative reporter with Spotlight PA, tells us what she’s learned about the issue. (0:00 - 6:32)
- Film Pittsburgh’s annual JFilm Festival kicked off last week. This year’s lineup includes, “The Cure for Hate,” a documentary about a former Holocaust denier, Tony McAleer, who is telling his story to combat extremism and white supremacy. We speak with McAleer ahead of tonight’s film screening, and an in-person discussion with McAleer and director Peter Hutchison. (6:37 - 13:38)
- University of Pittsburgh alumnus and Olympic-medal winner Herb Douglas passed away Saturday at the age of 101. The Confluence spoke to Douglas in 2019 after a book about his life and legacy entitled “Launched: The Life of Olympian Herb Douglas” was published. We revisit that interview. (13:48 - 22:30)
