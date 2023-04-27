Legislation expanding anti-discrimination protections clears a Pa. House hurdle

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Jury selection continues in the capital murder trial of the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue on October 27, 2018. WESA’s Oliver Morrison reports that so far, no jurors have been selected. (0:00 - 6:01) Property owners in Allegheny County have made 11,660 appeals to their 2023 tax assessments. Rich Lord, managing editor with PublicSource, and Julia Zenkevich, reporter with WESA, explain who is making the appeals and what that will mean for local services. (6:05 - 13:23) We discuss how courtrooms and judges can better help those with autism when they interact with the judicial system. Judge Jennifer McCrady, who sits on the Court of Common Pleas, tells us what accommodations Allegheny County courtrooms have made, and how they’re sharing these tools with courtroom staff. (13:30 - 22:30)

