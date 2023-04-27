Legislation expanding anti-discrimination protections clears a Pa. House hurdle
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Legislation that would expand discrimination protections for LGBTQ Pennsylvanians has passed a second vote in the House and is expected to face one final vote before being considered by the state Senate. Meanwhile, lawmakers have also introduced new legislation to address hate crimes. We speak with state Rep. Dan Frankel (D - Allegheny) about this package of bills. (0:00 - 8:13)
- As warm weather returns, so do seasonal bugs, like the invasive spotted lanternflies. We speak to Pennsylvania State University entomologist Kelli Hoover about their return. (8:16 - 14:21)
- The state of Pennsylvania is the only one in the country to not fund public defense; that responsibility falls to counties. Spotlight PA investigative reporter Danielle Ohl reports Governor Josh Shapiro is proposing $10 million in his budget to fund public defense. (14:25 - 22:30)
