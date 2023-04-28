Pa. House Democrats begin advancing on priorities such as firearm control
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Pennsylvania House Democrats had their first full week of session since solidifying their majority. We discuss what priorities are on the table. Also, we are less than three weeks from the May primary where voters in Allegheny county will choose their candidate for the November election. (0:00-22:30)
- Today’s guests include: Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter at Spotlight PA; John Micek, editor-in-chief at Pennsylvania Capital Star; and Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor.
