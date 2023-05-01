Pa. Human Relations Commission recommends resources, policies for housing affordability
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- The state’s Human Relations Commission released its first whitepaper on the state of Pennsylvania’s affordable housing, which included recommendations on how state and municipal governments can better serve those in need of housing. Adrian Garcia, the director of fair housing and commercial property, discusses the recommendations the report offers. (0:00 - 7:53)
- A University of Pittsburgh professor received the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship. Adam Lowenstein will use the grant for his book, which will focus on Jewish horror films and their cultural significance. (7:56 - 14:43)
- Bill Hillgrove, the play-by-play announcer, remembers his friend Pirates great, National League MVP, and longtime broadcast partner Dick Groat, who died Thursday at the age of 92. (14:52 - 22:30)
The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.