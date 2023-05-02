Study of Pa. hospital system found Black pregnant people drug tested more than white people
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
- Black pregnant women delivering babies are more likely to get tested for drugs when delivering than white women, suggests a new study of a health system in the commonwealth. We speak to Marian Jarlenski, author of the paper and an associate professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health, about this disparity. (0:00 - 6:53)
- The Pittsburgh Public School board approved using grants to cover the cost of police training for school security guards. We speak to Ghadah Makoshi, an advocacy and policy strategist with the ACLU of Pennsylvania, about the implications of interactions between students and law enforcement. (7:00 - 14:38)
- The Steelers have completed their 2023 college football draft, picking up Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the first round. We speak with The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo about the team’s choices. (14:43 - 22:30)
