The Confluence

Larry Scirotto nominated as Pittsburgh new police chief after months-long search

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published May 4, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto at a podium.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Larry Scirotto was appointed acting Pittsburgh police chief by Mayor Ed Gainey.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has nominated Larry Scirotto, a former assistant chief with the city, as the next police chief. We speak to WESA’s Kiley Koscinski about the choice, now that council has to weigh in. (0:00 - 7:14)

United Way of Pennsylvania has released its latest report on asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) households. We speak to Alyssa Cholodofsky, chief program and policy author of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, about how Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania area residents are reflected in the report. (7:20 - 14:57)

Early May is when bees might leave their hives looking for a new home, and the warmer weather drew some of these insects out sooner. Chad Seibel, president of the Laurel Highlands Beekeepers Association, explains best practices if you find yourself near a swarm of the fuzzy fliers. (15:04 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
