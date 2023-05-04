Larry Scirotto nominated as Pittsburgh new police chief after months-long search
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has nominated Larry Scirotto, a former assistant chief with the city, as the next police chief. We speak to WESA’s Kiley Koscinski about the choice, now that council has to weigh in. (0:00 - 7:14)
United Way of Pennsylvania has released its latest report on asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) households. We speak to Alyssa Cholodofsky, chief program and policy author of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, about how Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania area residents are reflected in the report. (7:20 - 14:57)
Early May is when bees might leave their hives looking for a new home, and the warmer weather drew some of these insects out sooner. Chad Seibel, president of the Laurel Highlands Beekeepers Association, explains best practices if you find yourself near a swarm of the fuzzy fliers. (15:04 - 22:30)
