Larry Scirotto nominated as Pittsburgh new police chief after months-long search

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has nominated Larry Scirotto , a former assistant chief with the city, as the next police chief. We speak to WESA’s Kiley Koscinski about the choice, now that council has to weigh in. (0:00 - 7:14)

United Way of Pennsylvania has released its latest report on asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) households . We speak to Alyssa Cholodofsky , chief program and policy author of United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, about how Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania area residents are reflected in the report. (7:20 - 14:57)

Early May is when bees might leave their hives looking for a new home, and the warmer weather drew some of these insects out sooner. Chad Seibel, president of the Laurel Highlands Beekeepers Association , explains best practices if you find yourself near a swarm of the fuzzy fliers. (15:04 - 22:30)