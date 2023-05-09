PPS’s first violence prevention director Jason Rivers wants to interrogate origins of violence

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pittsburgh Public Schools has hired Jason Rivers as the district’s inaugural director of narrative transformation, conflict resolution and violence prevention. Rivers joins us to explain what kind of programming can be enacted to support violence prevention. (0:00 - 10:17)

Local school board elections in Pennsylvania are one of the few where candidates can cross-file, meaning they appear on more than one party’s ballot. Kate Huangpu , government reporter for Spotlight PA, reports that while some prefer the practice, others say it’s confusing to voters. (10:22 - 17:21)

Pittsburgh-based poet Kevin Finn has just published a new collection , “Consequence of Dream,” and he discussed it with 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll . (17:24 - 22:30)