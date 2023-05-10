Pittsburgh study finds legal counsel at bail hearings decreased bail amount, pretrial detention

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A newly published study from the RAND Corporation found through a Pittsburgh-based experiment that when legal counsel is provided to defendants at bail hearings, the use of monetary bail and pretrial detention decreased. We speak to the lead author of the study, Shamena Anwar, about the impact of this finding. (0:00 - 8:09)

Declining enrollment at the Community College of Allegheny County accelerated during the pandemic; in 2022 the institution had half the students attending in 2010. Emma Folts, higher education reporter with PublicSource, tells us what the consequences of the declining student body could be. (8:12 - 14:55)

Former president Harry Truman became a household name in the 1940s as senator and chair of the so-called congressional “Truman Committee,” which investigated wasteful and inefficient spending in the country’s National Defense Program. NPR senior editor Steve Drummond’s new book, “The Watchdog,” explains the committee’s work, its investigation in Pittsburgh, and how it helped Truman rise to prominence and later, the White House. (14:58 - 22:30)

