Pittsburgh study finds legal counsel at bail hearings decreased bail amount, pretrial detention

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiEmma Furry
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT
The Pittsburgh Municipal Court.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A newly published study from the RAND Corporation found through a Pittsburgh-based experiment that when legal counsel is provided to defendants at bail hearings, the use of monetary bail and pretrial detention decreased. We speak to the lead author of the study, Shamena Anwar, about the impact of this finding. (0:00 - 8:09)

Declining enrollment at the Community College of Allegheny County accelerated during the pandemic; in 2022 the institution had half the students attending in 2010. Emma Folts, higher education reporter with PublicSource, tells us what the consequences of the declining student body could be. (8:12 - 14:55)

Former president Harry Truman became a household name in the 1940s as senator and chair of the so-called congressional “Truman Committee,” which investigated wasteful and inefficient spending in the country’s National Defense Program. NPR senior editor Steve Drummond’s new book, “The Watchdog,” explains the committee’s work, its investigation in Pittsburgh, and how it helped Truman rise to prominence and later, the White House. (14:58 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Emma Furry
Emma Furry, a native Pittsburgher, is currently pursuing a graduate degree in journalism through NYU’s American Journalism Master’s Program. She is a graduate of Penn State University obtaining a B.A. in public relations where she participated in the Bellisario School of Communications Hollywood Program.
