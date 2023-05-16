© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Leon Ford’s memoir recounts life before police shooting, his efforts to create better future

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published May 16, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT
Leon Ford holding hands with people around him
David Goldman
/
AP
Leon Ford survived a police shooting in 2012, spurred by a case of mistaken identity. He's now a local activist, fostering connections between residents and police.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The memoir “An Unspeakable Hope,” recounts the life of activist Leon Ford, exploring his upbringing, experience as a survivor of a police shooting, and his subsequent work to promote collaboration between residents and law enforcement. We speak to Ford about his new book. (0:00 - 7:22)

A Carnegie Mellon University-led institute has received a $20 million commitment over five years from the National Science Foundation to support the development of artificial intelligence to help in decision making. We speak with Aarti Singh, a professor in the Machine Learning Department of CMU’s School of Computer Science and director of the AI Institute for Societal Decision Making. (7:25 - 15:06)

Home heating accounts for about 7% of greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania. Now, new federal money and state programs can help people save on their bills and reduce energy use. The state has some of the oldest housing stock in the country. Surveys have found that one in four voters lives in a home that needs a critical repair. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports on a program in State College that hopes to set an example for what can be done. (15:12 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
