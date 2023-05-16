Leon Ford’s memoir recounts life before police shooting, his efforts to create better future
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
The memoir “An Unspeakable Hope,” recounts the life of activist Leon Ford, exploring his upbringing, experience as a survivor of a police shooting, and his subsequent work to promote collaboration between residents and law enforcement. We speak to Ford about his new book. (0:00 - 7:22)
A Carnegie Mellon University-led institute has received a $20 million commitment over five years from the National Science Foundation to support the development of artificial intelligence to help in decision making. We speak with Aarti Singh, a professor in the Machine Learning Department of CMU’s School of Computer Science and director of the AI Institute for Societal Decision Making. (7:25 - 15:06)
Home heating accounts for about 7% of greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania. Now, new federal money and state programs can help people save on their bills and reduce energy use. The state has some of the oldest housing stock in the country. Surveys have found that one in four voters lives in a home that needs a critical repair. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports on a program in State College that hopes to set an example for what can be done. (15:12 - 22:30)
