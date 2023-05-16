Leon Ford’s memoir recounts life before police shooting, his efforts to create better future

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The memoir “An Unspeakable Hope,” recounts the life of activist Leon Ford , exploring his upbringing, experience as a survivor of a police shooting, and his subsequent work to promote collaboration between residents and law enforcement. We speak to Ford about his new book. (0:00 - 7:22)

A Carnegie Mellon University-led institute has received a $20 million commitment over five years from the National Science Foundation to support the development of artificial intelligence to help in decision making . We speak with Aarti Singh , a professor in the Machine Learning Department of CMU’s School of Computer Science and director of the AI Institute for Societal Decision Making. (7:25 - 15:06)

Home heating accounts for about 7% of greenhouse gas emissions in Pennsylvania. Now, new federal money and state programs can help people save on their bills and reduce energy use . The state has some of the oldest housing stock in the country. Surveys have found that one in four voters lives in a home that needs a critical repair. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt reports on a program in State College that hopes to set an example for what can be done. (15:12 - 22:30)