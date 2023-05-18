© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Gov. Shapiro proposes increased funding to incentivize municipalities to share services

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Ben Avon municipal building.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to increase funding to a state program that incentivizes municipalities to share services. Ben Avon's municipal building is shown here.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro wants to boost funding for a state program that encourages local governments to share public services, like trash pickup. Spotlight PA reporter Min Xian tells us how the Municipal Assistance Program incentivizes service sharing, and the potential impacts of increased funding.

The Pittsburgh Digital Equity Coalition has been soliciting feedback from the community about how to close the digital divide in the next five years. We speak to Kate Ulreich, engagement leader with Pitt Information Technology, about how the University of Pittsburgh, a partner of the coalition, is addressing digital equity.

This week, BikePGH is hosting a number of events to highlight the benefits of cycling and advocate to make transit safer. We speak to Kéya Joseph, director of events at BikePGH, about the organization’s advocacy efforts ahead of National Bike to Work day.

