The Confluence

Camping, hiking, kayaking: What state parks in southwestern Pennsylvania have to offer

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published May 19, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
A lake and forest at sunset in Racoon Creek State Park
unknown
/
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
The sun sets behind a lake at Racoon Creek State Park

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Hiking, kayaking, camping and more! We discuss what to do in the state parks near Pittsburgh. A panel of experts from the state’s Department of Conservation & Natural Resources shares ways we can get outdoors this summer.

Today’s guests include Joseph Franckiewicz, environmental interpretive technician at the Raccoon Creek and Hillman State Park Complex; Kelsey Hope, assistant park manager at the Laurel Hill State Park Complex, encompassing Kooser, Laurel Hill, and Laurel Ridge State Parks; and Brian Flores, assistant park manager at Moraine and McConnells Mill State Parks.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
