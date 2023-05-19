Camping, hiking, kayaking: What state parks in southwestern Pennsylvania have to offer

On today’s episode of The Confluence: Hiking, kayaking, camping and more! We discuss what to do in the state parks near Pittsburgh. A panel of experts from the state’s Department of Conservation & Natural Resources shares ways we can get outdoors this summer.

Today’s guests include Joseph Franckiewicz, environmental interpretive technician at the Raccoon Creek and Hillman State Park Complex; Kelsey Hope, assistant park manager at the Laurel Hill State Park Complex, encompassing Kooser , Laurel Hill , and Laurel Ridge State Parks; and Brian Flores, assistant park manager at Moraine and McConnells Mill State Parks.

