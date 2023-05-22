© 2023 90.5 WESA
Health, Science & Tech
The Confluence

Federal complaint accuses UPMC of suppressing wages, being anti-competitive

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT
The UPMC sign on the US Steel tower in Downtown Pittsburgh.
GENE J. PUSKAR
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania has filed an antitrust complaint against UPMC, claiming the medical system uses anti-competitive practices to suppress wages and prevent employees from advocating for better working conditions. We speak with WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden about the complaint, and UPMC’s response.

The Pittsburgh 2030 Project has released its 2022 Progress report, documenting how well business partners have reduced carbon emissions by their 2030 deadline. Chris Cieslak, chief operating office and vice president of programs for Green Building Alliance, tells us what efforts are being made, and whether the rate of carbon reduction has slowed as workers return to offices.

The new book “American Deadline” features dispatches from four journalists living in news deserts during the 2020 election. They include Jason Togyer who runs the community news site Tube City Online, but previously worked at the now-defunct McKeesport Daily News. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll spoke to Togyer about the project.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show.
