Federal complaint accuses UPMC of suppressing wages, being anti-competitive

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania has filed an antitrust complaint against UPMC, claiming the medical system uses anti-competitive practices to suppress wages and prevent employees from advocating for better working conditions. We speak with WESA health and science reporter Sarah Boden about the complaint, and UPMC’s response.

The Pittsburgh 2030 Project has released its 2022 Progress report, documenting how well business partners have reduced carbon emissions by their 2030 deadline. Chris Cieslak, chief operating office and vice president of programs for Green Building Alliance, tells us what efforts are being made, and whether the rate of carbon reduction has slowed as workers return to offices.

The new book “American Deadline” features dispatches from four journalists living in news deserts during the 2020 election. They include Jason Togyer who runs the community news site Tube City Online, but previously worked at the now-defunct McKeesport Daily News. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll spoke to Togyer about the project.

