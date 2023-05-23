© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health, Science & Tech
The Confluence

Pitt’s Brain Bank is recruiting donors to study contact sports’ impact on brain

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published May 23, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew dives over Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks into the end zone for a touchdown.
Keith Srakocic
/
AP
Pittsburgh tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) dives over Georgia Tech defensive back LaMiles Brooks (20) into the end zone for a touchdown after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The University of Pittsburgh’s National Sports Brain Bank is looking to improve research on the impact of contact sports on all types of athletes. The bank’s director and Pitt assistant professor of pathology Dr. Julia Kofler joins the show to discuss how this research is being collected. (0:00 - 5:55)

The West Penn Hospital is implementing the CenteringPregnancy program for birthing parents in the region. The program brings together birthing parents with similar due dates for group medical appointments. We speak to Allegheny Health Network obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Grace Ferguson about the program. (6:00 - 12:08)

With spring showers comes fresh produce to the region’s local farmers markets. Pittsburgh director of the Parks and Recreation Department Kathryn Vargas joins us to discuss the recent return of farmers markets to city parks. (12:12 - 18:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More