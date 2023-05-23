Pitt’s Brain Bank is recruiting donors to study contact sports’ impact on brain

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The University of Pittsburgh’s National Sports Brain Bank is looking to improve research on the impact of contact sports on all types of athletes. The bank’s director and Pitt assistant professor of pathology Dr. Julia Kofler joins the show to discuss how this research is being collected. (0:00 - 5:55)

The West Penn Hospital is implementing the CenteringPregnancy program for birthing parents in the region. The program brings together birthing parents with similar due dates for group medical appointments. We speak to Allegheny Health Network obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Grace Ferguson about the program. (6:00 - 12:08)

With spring showers comes fresh produce to the region’s local farmers markets. Pittsburgh director of the Parks and Recreation Department Kathryn Vargas joins us to discuss the recent return of farmers markets to city parks. (12:12 - 18:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.