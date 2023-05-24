How the Jewish community is preparing for testimony in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The prosecution and defense is set to begin striking jurors from a pool of potential jurors in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial. Testimony is scheduled to start May 30th. We speak with Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.27 Healing Partnership, about how the Jewish community is preparing for the impact of the recounting of events. (0:00 - 6:01)

Earlier this year, the City of Pittsburgh updated its fees for zoning reviews, and Monday, the Gainey administration announced a cap to those increased fees. We speak to Tim Schooley, reporter for the Pittsburgh Business Times, about the changes, and the response from developers. (6:11 - 11:54)

Investigative journalist and director of the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism Brittany Hailer has been trying to gain access to the autopsy report of someone who died while in custody at the Allegheny County Jail. We hear from Hailer about why this request made it in front of a panel of Commonwealth Court judges. (11:56 - 18:30)

