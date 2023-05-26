Gun legislation passes Pa. House, Shapiro wants more money for mental health, budget deadline looms

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The state House has passed two gun control measures, but they still have to make it through the Senate; and the reorganized Basic Education Funding Commission has begun work to make public school funding more equitable. We ask about this and more during our state politics roundtable.

Today’s guests include: Stephen Caruso, capitol reporter for Spotlight PA; John Micek, editor-in-chief at Pennsylvania Capital-Star; and Chris Potter, WESA’s government and accountability editor.

