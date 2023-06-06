Testimony over the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial continues as witnesses recount the attack

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Testimony in the federal trial of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continues for another week. We speak with WESA reporter Oliver Morrison about the latest witnesses to testify and what argument the defense is trying to establish. (0:00 - 6:04)

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre are collaborating on a series of performances called “Boléro,” based on the music by Maurice Ravel. Kathryn Gigler, acting executive director of the Ballet Theatre, and Mary Persin, vice president of artistic planning at the Pittsburgh Symphony, join us to discuss the collaboration. (6:11 - 15:20)

The sport of baseball has suffered declining audiences in stadiums and television viewers over the years as games have drifted into three-plus hour affairs. However, this season, new rules have been implemented, some meant to push pitchers and batters to move the game along. The Atlantic staff writer Mark Leibovich says perhaps the MLB rule changes will save the game. (15:26 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.