Courts & Justice
The Confluence

Testimony over the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial continues as witnesses recount the attack

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published June 6, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
Keith Srakocic
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Testimony in the federal trial of the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting continues for another week. We speak with WESA reporter Oliver Morrison about the latest witnesses to testify and what argument the defense is trying to establish. (0:00 - 6:04)

This weekend, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre are collaborating on a series of performances called “Boléro,” based on the music by Maurice Ravel. Kathryn Gigler, acting executive director of the Ballet Theatre, and Mary Persin, vice president of artistic planning at the Pittsburgh Symphony, join us to discuss the collaboration. (6:11 - 15:20)

The sport of baseball has suffered declining audiences in stadiums and television viewers over the years as games have drifted into three-plus hour affairs. However, this season, new rules have been implemented, some meant to push pitchers and batters to move the game along. The Atlantic staff writer Mark Leibovich says perhaps the MLB rule changes will save the game. (15:26 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
