Politics & Government
The Confluence

Estimates say Pittsburgh is short 27,000 affordable housing units; city looks to bond program

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published June 7, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pittsburgh is planning to invest at least $25 million over several years into affordable housing using money from bonds. WESA senior reporter Margaret J. Krauss reports on how the city and development entities hope to use these funds and make long term investments. (0:00 - 6:29)

The U.S Supreme Court is considering several cases who’s effects will be felt here in Pennsylvania, including a case about the right of states to decide how federal elections go, and one about affirmative action. WESA’s legal analyst David Harris weighs in. (6:35 - 14:25)

The Pennsylvania Doula Commission, in partnership with the state’s Department of Health, will offer perinatal certifications so doulas can be reimbursed for providing care to Medicaid patients. This move, according to officials, will expand the reach of these perinatal care providers and improve birth outcomes at a time when maternal mortality in America has been rising. (14:28 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
