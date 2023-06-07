Estimates say Pittsburgh is short 27,000 affordable housing units; city looks to bond program

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pittsburgh is planning to invest at least $25 million over several years into affordable housing using money from bonds. WESA senior reporter Margaret J. Krauss reports on how the city and development entities hope to use these funds and make long term investments. (0:00 - 6:29)

The U.S Supreme Court is considering several cases who’s effects will be felt here in Pennsylvania, including a case about the right of states to decide how federal elections go, and one about affirmative action. WESA’s legal analyst David Harris weighs in. (6:35 - 14:25)

The Pennsylvania Doula Commission, in partnership with the state’s Department of Health, will offer perinatal certifications so doulas can be reimbursed for providing care to Medicaid patients. This move, according to officials, will expand the reach of these perinatal care providers and improve birth outcomes at a time when maternal mortality in America has been rising. (14:28 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.