White House calls Pittsburgh a ‘workforce hub’ to expand jobs, training in the region

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Last month, the White House designated Pittsburgh one of five “Workforce Hubs,” citing the region’s innovations in robotics and biomanufacturing. We speak with Petra Mitchell, president and CEO of Catalyst Connection, about what resources Southwestern Pennsylvania already has, and still needs, to fulfill manufacturing needs today and in the future. (0:00 - 8:21)

It’s been 50 years since excavation began at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, which found traces of nomadic Paleoindians in the region 19,000 years ago. Dr. James Adovasio, who led that initial excavation, tells us about what more has been found in the years since, and how the 50th anniversary will be celebrated the weekend of June 17. (8:28 - 17:08)

In Pittsburgh, neighborhoods are often named for historic people or geographic features. Take Stanton Heights, named for former Secretary of War Edward Stanton, or the Bluff for being a bluff. For our Good Question! series, 90.5 WESA’s Katie Blackley looks into how one uniquely-named community got its name: Fairywood. (17:10 - 22:30)

