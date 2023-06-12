© 2023 90.5 WESA
The state is funding disability inclusion curriculum pilots in Pa. schools

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura Tsutsui
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

In April, Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration announced grant funding for school districts to pilot “disability inclusive curriculum” for the new school year beginning this fall. We speak to Carole Clancy, the state Department of Education’s director of the Bureau of Special Education, about how schools applied for this funding, and how such curriculum might be incorporated. (0:00 - 9:56)

A 6,000 square foot warehouse is slated to open as a food hall in Lawrenceville. Lawrence Hall is set to open early in 2024 with a bar and six vendors in the space. Director of operations Adam Harvey joins us to discuss what a food hall experience will be like for chefs and diners. (9:58 - 17:13)

Local author Jolene McIlwain just published her debut story collection, “Sidle Creek." All 22 stories are set in rural Western Pennsylvania — that is, northern Appalachia. 90.5 WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll spoke to McIlwain about where she grew up and how that influences her work. (17:17 - 22:30)

Kevin Gavin
