The Confluence

State legislature, governor’s office spent millions on private law firms during school funding suit

By Kevin Gavin,
Addison DiehlLaura TsutsuiMarylee Williams
Published June 14, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
The Pennsylvania State House chamber.
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The state legislature spent $12.6 million on private lawyers to fight a challenge to the state’s education funding. Spotlight PA investigative reporter Angela Couloumbis shares the details about which firms were hired and other details about what was paid. (0:00 - 6:40)

Pittsburgh Regional Transit (PRT) has secured a $150 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration to help fund the bus rapid transit project that will connect Downtown to Uptown and Oakland. Katharine Kelleman, CEO of PRT, joins us to explain the process of acquiring a federal grant, and what impact the BRT will have for riders. (6:50 - 15:08)

More than 175,000 square miles of old growth and mature forests exist on U.S. government lands, including in parks near Allegheny County. One definition of old growth considers these to be trees ranging from 125 to 400 years old. Brian Kane, outreach coordinator and mid-Atlantic regional manager for the Old Growth Forest Network, explains what such forests can tell us about an ecosystem and how they affect climate change. (15:12 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
