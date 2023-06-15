© 2023 90.5 WESA
Identity & Community
The Confluence

Pittsburgh’s population has held steady, but some suburbs are in decline

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published June 15, 2023
Downtown Pittsburgh viewed from Uptown.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

New data released from the U.S. Census reports that Pittsburgh’s population has held steady at about 303,000 people, but a number of suburbs have experienced decline. Chris Briem is a regional economist at the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Social and Urban Research, and he explains some of the trends around these population shifts. (0:00 - 7:48)

Rivers of Steel is offering new tours that explore the contributions of many Black workers at the Carrie Furnaces. Kirsten Paine, site management coordinator and interpretive specialist at Rivers of Steel, explains how The Black Experience at the Carrie Furnaces tour examines change in safety and roles at the site, driven by Black workers. (7:54 - 15:50)

Tree Pittsburgh has bought a property in Lawrenceville that it has been leasing from the Pittsburgh Urban Redevelopment Authority since 2015. Tree Pittsburgh executive director Danielle Crumrine tells us how the site, formerly housing Tippins’ Steel Mill, is now home to the organization’s heritage nursery and education center. (15:55 - 22:30)

The Confluence
