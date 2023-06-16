Five years since Antwon Rose II's death, where social justice movements stand in Pittsburgh

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Monday is Juneteenth, and the anniversary of the death of Antwon Rose II, a 17-year-old killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer. We discuss the social justice movement in the city and state in the years since Rose’s death.

Today’s guests include: Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose II’s mother and a fellow with 1Hood Media; Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission; Keisha-Khan Y. Perry, the Presidential Penn Compact Associate Professor of Africana Studies; and Jasiri X, founder and CEO of 1Hood Media.

