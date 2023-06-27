© 2023 90.5 WESA
Environment & Energy
The Confluence

State lawmakers consider legislation for local oversight of carbon capture wells

Published June 27, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT
Long Ridge Energy Generation, in Hannibal, Ohio started burning hydrogen along with natural gas in this photo from April, 2022, sending electricity onto the mid-Atlantic grid.
Long Ridge Energy Generation, in Hannibal, Ohio started burning hydrogen along with natural gas in this photo from April, 2022, sending electricity onto the mid-Atlantic grid. More hydrogen hubs in Pennsylvania are expected to require more storage of carbon dioxide waste.

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

State lawmakers have proposed legislation to give the state oversight of carbon capture wells, taking enforcement out of the hands of federal regulators. Only two other states, Wyoming and North Dakota, have similar authority over injection wells. Spotlight PA government reporter Kate Huangpu joins us to explain why the wells matter, and the arguments for and against this legislation. (0:00 - 6:33)

Local amusement park Kennywood is celebrating its 125th anniversary. We speak with Brian Butko, director of publications at the Heinz History Center and author of two books about Kennywood. He explains to us how Kennywood began as a “trolley park” and developed into the what it is today. (6:41 - 15:10)

A locally created smartphone app aims to incentivize shopping at Black-owned businesses. Art Robinson is the CEO of BLK DYMND Rewards, and he tells us why it felt important to create this rewards program. (15:16 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
