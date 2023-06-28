Branch campus enrollment at Pitt, Penn State has been declining for years

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Enrollment at branch campuses for Pennsylvania State University and the University of Pittsburgh has declined sharply, and the trend has been years in the making. We speak to Bill Schackner, who covers higher education for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, about the impact of the branch campuses, and where they fit amid the state’s higher education institutions. (0:00 - 8:41)

The federal government has eliminated a requirement called an x-waiver, which doctors needed if they wanted to prescribe buprenorphine to treat opioid use disorder. We speak with Dr. Payel Roy, clinical director of the Addiction Medicine Consult Service at the University of Pittsburgh, about the impacts of potentially widening the pool of clinicians who can prescribe buprenorphine. (9:01 - 17:38)

What do the rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, and Steelers legend Franco Harris all have in common? They’ve all been honored with what’s called a Key to the City of Pittsburgh. For our Good Question! series, 90.5 WESA’s Katie Blackley reports on the keys and their significance. (17:46 - 22:30)

