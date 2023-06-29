PPS temporarily halts use of summary citations after report details disproportionate usage

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Last night, the Pittsburgh Public School board voted to temporarily stop the issuance of summary citations to discipline students. Parents and the ACLU of Pennsylvania have been calling on the board to act on this issue, saying summary citations are disproportionately meted out to Black students. WESA reporter Jillian Forstadt has been following this story and joins us to explain recent data on disciplinary action at PPS and how students are impacted. (0:00 - 6:19)

Research from the University of Pennsylvania indicates that using a race-neutral method of interpreting lung function test results could help address disparities in treatments for Black people. Alexander Moffett, a postdoctoral fellow at the university and an author of the study, explains that research has not shown differences in race warrant differences in biological function. (6:24 - 14:21)

Three major Pittsburgh institutions and other organizations are collaborating on a project that will culminate in a showcase of visual art and performances in 2024 called “Envisioning a Just Pittsburgh.” Gina Winstead, vice president for inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, one of the institutions behind this project, explains what the initiative means and how artists can submit work through the Inclusive Call for Art. (14:32 - 22:30)

