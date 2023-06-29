© 2023 90.5 WESA
Education
The Confluence

PPS temporarily halts use of summary citations after report details disproportionate usage

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published June 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Last night, the Pittsburgh Public School board voted to temporarily stop the issuance of summary citations to discipline students. Parents and the ACLU of Pennsylvania have been calling on the board to act on this issue, saying summary citations are disproportionately meted out to Black students. WESA reporter Jillian Forstadt has been following this story and joins us to explain recent data on disciplinary action at PPS and how students are impacted. (0:00 - 6:19)

Research from the University of Pennsylvania indicates that using a race-neutral method of interpreting lung function test results could help address disparities in treatments for Black people. Alexander Moffett, a postdoctoral fellow at the university and an author of the study, explains that research has not shown differences in race warrant differences in biological function. (6:24 - 14:21)

Three major Pittsburgh institutions and other organizations are collaborating on a project that will culminate in a showcase of visual art and performances in 2024 called “Envisioning a Just Pittsburgh.” Gina Winstead, vice president for inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility with the Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, one of the institutions behind this project, explains what the initiative means and how artists can submit work through the Inclusive Call for Art. (14:32 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
