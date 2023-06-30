Pennsylvania looks to Master Plan to address wave of aging residents

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Governor Josh Shapiro had directed the state Department of Aging to develop a master plan for older adults. We look at what the economics of caring for an aging state population involve, and how the state and county are preparing for the so-called “silver tsunami.”

Today’s guests include: Kevin Hancock, special advisor to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging; Shannah Tharp Gilliam, deputy director for the Area Agency on Aging in the Allegheny County Department of Human Services; and Nick Pretnar, a postdoctoral scholar studying economics at the University of California, Santa Barbara Laboratory for Aggregate Economics and Finance.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA's daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region.