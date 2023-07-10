© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Stalled till September? Budget, code bills still stuck in an impasse

By Kevin Gavin,
Laura TsutsuiMarylee WilliamsAddison Diehl
Published July 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
LINDSAY LAZARSKI
/
WHYY

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Gov. Josh Shapiro has called on the state Senate to reconvene and sign the state’s fiscal plan, but since his announcement that he would veto funding for school vouchers, Senate Republicans haven’t indicated if they’ll return to Harrisburg for this procedural step. Spotlight PA capitol reporter Stephen Caruso joins us to explain where things stand and what could happen without a budget. (0:00 - 7:28)

This spring, the Penguins missed the NHL playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Following changes in leadership, Kyle Dubas has taken over as the Pens’ new president of hockey operations. Rob Rossi, the senior writer covering the Penguins for the Athletic, talks about the biggest moves Dubas has made such as the re-signing of goalie Tristan Jarry and beefing up the forward lines. (7:28 - 15:03)

The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society has announced their first film festival, which will take place this fall. This organization has been showing classic silent films since 2013. Chad Hunter founded this organization, and he discusses the magic of seeing a film with live music accompaniment and Pittsburgh’s history as a hub for silent film talent. (15:05 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts.

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
