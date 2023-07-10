Stalled till September? Budget, code bills still stuck in an impasse

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Gov. Josh Shapiro has called on the state Senate to reconvene and sign the state’s fiscal plan, but since his announcement that he would veto funding for school vouchers, Senate Republicans haven’t indicated if they’ll return to Harrisburg for this procedural step. Spotlight PA capitol reporter Stephen Caruso joins us to explain where things stand and what could happen without a budget. (0:00 - 7:28)

This spring, the Penguins missed the NHL playoffs for the first time in 17 years. Following changes in leadership, Kyle Dubas has taken over as the Pens’ new president of hockey operations. Rob Rossi, the senior writer covering the Penguins for the Athletic, talks about the biggest moves Dubas has made such as the re-signing of goalie Tristan Jarry and beefing up the forward lines. (7:28 - 15:03)

The Pittsburgh Silent Film Society has announced their first film festival, which will take place this fall. This organization has been showing classic silent films since 2013. Chad Hunter founded this organization, and he discusses the magic of seeing a film with live music accompaniment and Pittsburgh’s history as a hub for silent film talent. (15:05 - 22:30)

