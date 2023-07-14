Railroad safety regulation progressing in federal and state legislative bodies

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The jury in the synagogue shooting trial has reached two decisions: that Robert Bowers is guilty of shooting and killing 11 Jewish worshippers on October 27, 2018; and that Bowers is eligible for the death penalty. The shooting affected three congregations that worshiped in the space: Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life. Julia Zenkevich has been covering the trial for WESA, and tells us about the next phase of the trial, which begins Monday. (0:00 -5:14)

In early February, a 149-car Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Eleven of those cars that jumped the tracks were carrying toxic chemicals. Officials decided to intentionally release vinyl chloride, a toxic flammable gas, from five leaking tank cars and burn it off to avoid a possible explosion. Since then, bills have been introduced in the US Senate and in state legislatures in Pennsylvania and Ohio to place stricter regulations on the rail industry.

We discuss the legislation with State Representative Rob Matzie (D-Beaver County), co-sponsor of House Bill 1028; and Topher Sanders, investigative reporter covering railroad safety at ProPublica. (5:18 - 22:30)

