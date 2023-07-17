© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Confluence

More testimony expected in final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT
The Tree of Life synagogue building in Squirrel Hill.
Katie Blackley
/
90.5 WESA

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

The third phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins today. Jurors will decide whether Robert Bowers should be sentenced to death or spend life in prison without the chance of parole for the shooting deaths of 11 worshippers from 3 congregations on October 27, 2018. Bowers was found guilty by the same jury on 63 federal counts, including murder and hate crime charges. David Harris, WESA’s legal analyst and law professor at University of Pittsburgh, tells us what the prosecutors and defense are expected to present for this final phase of the trial. (0:00 -7:47)

Pittsburgh City Council gave preliminary approval last week for a framework to address food insecurity with federal dollars. A final vote approving this measure would be the culmination of years of work for Pittsburgh food justice advocates. WESA’s city government reporter Kiley Koscinski explains what’s in the proposal and what’s next. (7:55 - 14:23)

An amendment to the Municipal Claims and Tax Lien Law now allows Pittsburgh and other organizations to take control of privately-owned, blighted properties. Becca Simon, director of programming at Grounded Strategies, tells us how she hopes the amendment expedites the process for residents to take over vacant, abandoned property, and ultimately build generational wealth. (14:28 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
See stories by Addison Diehl
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More