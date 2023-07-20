© 2023 90.5 WESA
The Confluence

Pittsburgh police union president disagrees with results of staffing report

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
A Pittsburgh Police cruiser parked outside of the Bureau's headquarters on the city's North Side.
On today’s episode of The Confluence:

More than a year since the start of an analysis of the city of Pittsburgh’s police staffing and deployment of officers, the results have been released. This assessment finds that “188 fewer budgeted officers positions are needed in patrol.” WESA’s city government reporter Kiley Koscinski reports the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, representing officers, says the study seems to contradict the reality that many officers work overtime to cover shifts. (0:00 - 7:06)

In June 2012, Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse while he was an assistant football coach at Penn State. He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison. Other school leaders resigned or were fired relating to the scandal. Shortly thereafter Penn State overhauled its ethics and misconduct reporting policies. Spotlight PA investigative reporter Wyatt Massey has been exploring, along with the Centre Daily Times, if the changes have worked to reduce misconduct and retaliation against those who make reports. While Penn State says it has the departments and people in place to investigate claims, others say they have seen little progress, or have been silenced for trying to speak out. (7:09 - 13:32)

In 1983, the Junior League of Pittsburgh opened up what we now know as The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. The museum still sits on the same site, the old post office building on the Northside, but it’s grown quite a bit in 40 years. Jane Werner, executive director at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, tells us about some of the museum’s accomplishments in that time. (13:33 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. Tune in Monday to Friday at 9 a.m. to hear newsmakers and innovators take an in-depth look at stories important to the Pittsburgh region. Find more episodes of The Confluence here for wherever you get your podcasts. 

Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
