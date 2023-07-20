Pittsburgh police union president disagrees with results of staffing report

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

More than a year since the start of an analysis of the city of Pittsburgh’s police staffing and deployment of officers, the results have been released. This assessment finds that “188 fewer budgeted officers positions are needed in patrol.” WESA’s city government reporter Kiley Koscinski reports the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, representing officers, says the study seems to contradict the reality that many officers work overtime to cover shifts. (0:00 - 7:06)

In June 2012, Jerry Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse while he was an assistant football coach at Penn State. He was sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison. Other school leaders resigned or were fired relating to the scandal. Shortly thereafter Penn State overhauled its ethics and misconduct reporting policies. Spotlight PA investigative reporter Wyatt Massey has been exploring, along with the Centre Daily Times, if the changes have worked to reduce misconduct and retaliation against those who make reports. While Penn State says it has the departments and people in place to investigate claims, others say they have seen little progress, or have been silenced for trying to speak out. (7:09 - 13:32)

In 1983, the Junior League of Pittsburgh opened up what we now know as The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. The museum still sits on the same site, the old post office building on the Northside, but it’s grown quite a bit in 40 years. Jane Werner, executive director at the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, tells us about some of the museum’s accomplishments in that time. (13:33 - 22:30)

