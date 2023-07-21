Private talks, but no progress reported in Pa. budget stalemate

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A dark money group has pressured state lawmakers to approve school vouchers, which has held up the budget after Gov. Josh Shapiro told Democrats he would line-item veto the program. Following the resignation of Rep. Sara Innamorato, we discuss the balance of power in the state House on our state politics roundtable.

Today’s guests include: Kate Huangpu, government reporter with Spotlight PA; Katie Meyer, government editor and reporter at Spotlight PA; and Chris Potter, government and accountability editor with WESA.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA's daily news program.