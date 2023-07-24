Recreational cannabis legislation looks to bring Pa. regulations in line with some nearby states

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

A Republican and Democrat senator have collaborated to propose a bill to legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Pennsylvania. Ed Mahon, an investigative reporter with Spotlight PA, explains how this bill would seek to regulate the sale of marijuana and address disparities when it comes to the historic criminalization of cannabis possession. (0:00 - 7:27)

Steelers training camp gets underway this week in Latrobe. We get a preview of what to focus on with individual players as well as the team as a whole with Mike DeFabo, staff writer for The Athletic covering the Steelers and the NFL. (7:30 - 14:42)

The commonwealth is receiving nearly $1.2 billion dollars in federal funding for high speed internet. Still to decide is how exactly to use it. Brandon Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, tells us how the money may be distributed and improve broadband access in Pennsylvania. (14:46 - 22:30)

