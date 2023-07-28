Pennsylvania looks to new school funding formula, but the timeline is unclear
On today’s episode of The Confluence:
Pennsylvania lawmakers will not appeal the Commonwealth Court ruling that found the state’s education funding model unconstitutional. This decision means that lawmakers now need to develop a new system to fund public education more equitably. We discuss new options for funding Pennsylvania’s education system and what lawmakers can learn from other states. Our guests include Ron Cowell, founder and senior fellow at the Education Policy and Leadership Center; Michael Griffith, senior researcher and policy analyst at the Learning Policy Institute; and Matthew Kelly, assistant professor of education at Pennsylvania State University. (0:00 - 22:30)
