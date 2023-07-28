Pennsylvania looks to new school funding formula, but the timeline is unclear

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pennsylvania lawmakers will not appeal the Commonwealth Court ruling that found the state’s education funding model unconstitutional. This decision means that lawmakers now need to develop a new system to fund public education more equitably. We discuss new options for funding Pennsylvania’s education system and what lawmakers can learn from other states. Our guests include Ron Cowell , founder and senior fellow at the Education Policy and Leadership Center; Michael Griffith , senior researcher and policy analyst at the Learning Policy Institute; and Matthew Kelly , assistant professor of education at Pennsylvania State University. (0:00 - 22:30)