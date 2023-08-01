© 2023 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Confluence

Pa. state budget stalemate may be easing, senators could get called back this month

By Kevin Gavin,
Marylee WilliamsLaura TsutsuiAddison Diehl
Published August 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
Matt Rourke
/
AP

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pennsylvania has been without a budget for one month, due to a stalemate over $103 million for school vouchers. However, there now appears to be some movement, with Senate President Pro Tem Kim Ward saying that she may call senators back this month. Stephen Caruso, Spotlight PA’s state capitol reporter, tells us what’s at stake should the stalemate continue, and who’s responsible for doling out state funds in the meantime. (0:00 - 6:41)

Over the weekend, local Democrats and Republicans selected their nominees for a special election to fill the 21st District state House seat left vacant by the resignation of Sara Innamorato, who is the Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive. WESA’s government and accountability editor Chris Potter provides details about the nominees: Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith and Democrat Lindsay Powell. (6:46 - 14:19)

The Point Park University Board of Trustees has selected the university's ninth president, Chris Brussalis. He has served as interim president of the institution since February of this year, when Donald Green stepped down after 18 months on the job. Brussalis joins us to discuss transitioning from a trustee member to president, intentions to boost the school’s enrollment to beyond pre-pandemic levels, and more. (14:23 - 22:30)

The Confluence, where the news comes together, is 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. For those who have enjoyed listening to the show, find more episodes of The Confluence here, or wherever you get your podcasts. 

The Confluence
Kevin Gavin
Kevin Gavin is the host of WESA's news interview program "The Confluence." He is a native Pittsburgher and served as news director for 90.5 WDUQ for 34 years. Since the sale of the radio station by Duquesne University to Pittsburgh EPM, Inc. (now Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corp.), he served as Executive Producer of Special News Projects prior to being named as host of "The Confluence" five years ago. kgavin@wesa.fm
See stories by Kevin Gavin
Marylee Williams
Marylee is the editor/producer of The Confluence, the daily public affairs show on WESA. She got her start in journalism at The Daily Reveille and KLSU while attending Louisiana State University. She took her passion for audio journalism to UC Berkeley's graduate program and worked in public radio at WPR in Madison, WI, and WOSU in Columbus, Ohio.
See stories by Marylee Williams
Laura Tsutsui
Laura Tsutsui is a producer for The Confluence, WESA's morning news show. Previously, she reported on the San Joaquin Valley with the NPR affiliate station in her hometown of Fresno, California. She can be reached at ltsutsui@wesa.fm.
See stories by Laura Tsutsui
Addison Diehl
Addison is a Junior at Point Park University, majoring in Broadcast Reporting. She is the News Director for Point Park's campus station, U-View Television and reports on the show Daybreak. In her free time, she enjoys reading, cooking, and spending time with her cat, Soup.
See stories by Addison Diehl
Subscribe to The Confluence podcast
Recent Episodes Of The Confluence
Load More