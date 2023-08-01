Pa. state budget stalemate may be easing, senators could get called back this month

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

Pennsylvania has been without a budget for one month, due to a stalemate over $103 million for school vouchers. However, there now appears to be some movement, with Senate President Pro Tem Kim Ward saying that she may call senators back this month. Stephen Caruso , Spotlight PA’s state capitol reporter, tells us what’s at stake should the stalemate continue, and who’s responsible for doling out state funds in the meantime. (0:00 - 6:41)

Over the weekend, local Democrats and Republicans selected their nominees for a special election to fill the 21st District state House seat left vacant by the resignation of Sara Innamorato, who is the Democratic nominee for Allegheny County Executive. WESA’s government and accountability editor Chris Potter provides details about the nominees: Republican Erin Connolly Autenreith and Democrat Lindsay Powell. (6:46 - 14:19)

The Point Park University Board of Trustees has selected the university's ninth president, Chris Brussalis . He has served as interim president of the institution since February of this year, when Donald Green stepped down after 18 months on the job. Brussalis joins us to discuss transitioning from a trustee member to president, intentions to boost the school’s enrollment to beyond pre-pandemic levels, and more. (14:23 - 22:30)