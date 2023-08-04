Gainey administration plans months of community activities to help curb violence

On today’s episode of The Confluence:

We speak with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey about the latest in his Plan for Peace, his administration’s new Office of Equal Protection, and his thoughts about the now-public staffing study of the city’s police force.

The Confluence, where the news comes together, was 90.5 WESA’s daily news program. The show ended production on August 4, 2023. For those who have enjoyed listening to the show, find more episodes of The Confluence here, or wherever you get your podcasts.