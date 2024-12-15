© 2024 90.5 WESA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Women's Volleyball Final Fours: Pitt Panthers spike Kentucky en route to fourth NCAA semifinal

90.5 WESA | By Jeremy Scott
Published December 15, 2024 at 1:29 PM EST
Pitt women's volleyball players hold a trophy
University of Pittsburgh Athletics
The University of Pittsburgh women's volleyball team celebrates Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats in three sets at the Petersen Events Center in Oakland. The Panthers now advance to their fourth-straight appearance in the NCAA Final Four.

Is this the year the University of Pittsburgh women's volleyball team gets over the hump?

By virtue of a sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center, the top-seeded Panthers are headed to their fourth-straight NCAA Final Four.

Pitt's three-set win (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) over #3 seed Kentucky means the Panthers will face another squad from The Bluegrass State and fellow #1 seed, the Louisville Cardinals.

The matchup is set for Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The other half of the Final Four will consist of Sunday’s winners of Penn State-Creighton and Nebraska-Wisconsin.

Pitt sophomore Olivia Babcock was named regional most valuable player, her second such honor.

While 2024 marks Pitt's fourth consecutive Final Four, none of the previous three trips yielded a championship appearance. The Panthers were swept in the 2023 semifinals by Nebraska.
Tags
Sports Top Story
Jeremy Scott
Jeremy comes to Pittsburgh with a bevy of both commercial and public media experience, and many address changes along the way, including Parkersburg and Martinsburg, W.Va.; Galena, Alaska; Cambridge and Coshocton, Ohio; and Peoria, Ill. A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Jeremy is a proud alumnus of Ohio University, which is also where he got his first public radio experience (WOUB in Athens, Ohio).
See stories by Jeremy Scott
Load More