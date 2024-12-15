Women's Volleyball Final Fours: Pitt Panthers spike Kentucky en route to fourth NCAA semifinal

Is this the year the University of Pittsburgh women's volleyball team gets over the hump?

By virtue of a sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night at the Petersen Events Center, the top-seeded Panthers are headed to their fourth-straight NCAA Final Four.

Pitt's three-set win (25-22, 25-23, 25-17) over #3 seed Kentucky means the Panthers will face another squad from The Bluegrass State and fellow #1 seed, the Louisville Cardinals.

The matchup is set for Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville. The other half of the Final Four will consist of Sunday’s winners of Penn State-Creighton and Nebraska-Wisconsin.

Pitt sophomore Olivia Babcock was named regional most valuable player, her second such honor.

While 2024 marks Pitt's fourth consecutive Final Four, none of the previous three trips yielded a championship appearance. The Panthers were swept in the 2023 semifinals by Nebraska.