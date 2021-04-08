-
Reservists and aircraft from the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station in Moon have joined the operation to airlift thousands of refugees and others who are awaiting evacuation from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
The sky over Coraopolis will be filled with stunt-performing airplanes this weekend when the 911th Airlift Wing’s "Wings Over Pittsburgh" event returns…
The United States Air Force is trying to decide where to send a new squadron of C-17 aircrafts, and the 911th Airlift Wing at the Pittsburgh International…
Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) says he won’t give up his fight to save Moon Township’s 911th Airlift Wing.On Thursday, the senator said he would release…
The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development has granted $200,000 dollars toward the effort to keep state military bases open.In…
Less than one week after the Air Force announced it would not be closing the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township, elected officials met to look toward the…
The United States Air Force has announced it will not close the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township. The base had been slated for closure as cost saving…
According to Congressman Tim Murphy (R-18) the Air Force will announce Wednesday whether or not the 911th Airlift Wing will be closed. The 911th in Moon…