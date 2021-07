On today’s program: Post-Gazette reporter Bill Schackner previews what’s at stake if a plan to merge six state-owned universities is approved; legal analyst David Harris explains the effects of the decisions made during the latest U.S. Supreme Court session; and a Pittsburgh parent and disability advocate talk about the benefits of a bill that will allow students to repeat an academic, and what more they wish schools and the state Department of Education could offer.

Listen • 21:31