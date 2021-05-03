-
Kids as young as 12 years old can now receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. But disparities that were seen in vaccine distribution to adults are likely to be even more pervasive among children.
On today’s program: The Pittsburgh-based Black Equity Coalition tracks the rate of vaccinations among Black and white residents and wants the state to release more detailed data about who is and isn’t vaccinated; Heather McGhee discusses her book, “The Sum of Us,” about how racially motivated economic and policy decisions hurt everyone; and the commonwealth’s long history of voting by mail.