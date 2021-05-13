On today’s program: State lawmakers were reimbursed $200 million in per diem expenses over the last four years, but what they spent it on is hard to track because of a lack of transparency; the deputy manager of the County Elections Division explains why they expect ballot counting for Tuesday’s election to go smoother than November last year; and Pittsburgh-based writer Brian Broome previews his debut memoir, “Punch Me Up to the Gods.”

18:30