-
How Much Did Lawmakers Spend On Food, Lodging And Other Perks? A New Investigation Says $50 Million A YearOn today’s program: State lawmakers were reimbursed $200 million in per diem expenses over the last four years, but what they spent it on is hard to track because of a lack of transparency; the deputy manager of the County Elections Division explains why they expect ballot counting for Tuesday’s election to go smoother than November last year; and Pittsburgh-based writer Brian Broome previews his debut memoir, “Punch Me Up to the Gods.”
-
Brian Broome's debut memoir explores racism, homophobia, and toxic masculinity.