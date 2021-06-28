On today’s program: State Sen. Lisa Baker, co-chair of the Juvenile Justice Task Force, describes the findings of the group’s recent report and what improvements can be made; Pittsburgh Public School’s Minika Jenkins explains why one of the district’s summer learning options, Summer B.O.O.S.T. Program, is starting a week late, and serving fewer students than expected; and Acting Middle District U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler reflects on his work to investigate pandemic relief theft and the U.S. Capitol attack.

Listen • 22:30