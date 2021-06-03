COVID-19 Economic Impact

On today’s program: Community College of Allegheny County’s vice president of enrollment management discusses enrollment changes during the pandemic, what comes next in the summer and fall; Pittsburgh Public Schools are scrambling to hire more bus drivers ahead of all students returning to in-person school on May 3; and a look at the reputation of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman in Braddock, where he served as mayor for 13 years.

