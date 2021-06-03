COVID-19 Economic Impact

WESA's reporting on the economic impact of COVID-19 in southwestern Pennsylvania is generously supported by the Richard King Mellon Foundation.
Allegheny County is expected to receive more than $380 million in federal coronavirus relief, and activists say the public should have a say in how the money is spent.
On today’s program: Community College of Allegheny County’s vice president of enrollment management discusses enrollment changes during the pandemic, what comes next in the summer and fall; Pittsburgh Public Schools are scrambling to hire more bus drivers ahead of all students returning to in-person school on May 3; and a look at the reputation of U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman in Braddock, where he served as mayor for 13 years.
Federal dollars coming to Pennsylvania from the American Rescue Plan should help cover some of their increased costs, human service organizations say.
On today's program: UPMC and other large hospital systems throughout the country brought in hundreds of millions of dollars during the pandemic, we talk with a reporter who looked into these gains; Carnegie Mellon University’s new snake robot will be slithering underneath submarines and other aquatic machinery soon; and Quantum Theatre’s “10 for 21” adapts stories written in the 1300s and takes listeners on a journey through the city.
Aid package for entertainment industry is delayed by computer problems
'Pay Benefits Now': Unemployed And Legislators Continue To Push PA Officials To Fix Over-Burdened System BacklogsMany Pennsylvanians say they still can't access their unemployment benefits.
The report, released Tuesday, combines years of data, research, and interviews
Pandemic-related job losses hobbled the local economy through the winter, with the Pittsburgh region sustaining 87,800 fewer jobs in February compared to…
It happens, said Kyle Lucas, at least once a week. The server and bartender at Fireside Public House, in East Liberty, will ask an unmasked patron to mask…
A legal settlement between the U.S. Department of Agriculture and two Pennsylvania women who are food stamp recipients will result in $712 million in additional food stamp benefits for more than 650,000 of the lowest-income Pennsylvania households.