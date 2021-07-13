-
The Heinz Endowments announced $10 million in new funding for Black arts in southwestern Pennsylvania. The Cultural Treasures program is part of a Ford Foundation initiative infusing more than $150 million into Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous arts organizations nationwide.
The Rev. Ketlen Solak will be consecrated as the new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh in November. Solak will be the diocese’s ninth bishop and the first Black woman to hold the role.
For many students, the pandemic put more than their college experiences in jeopardy. Campus food banks say they've increased their efforts to make sure students struggling with food insecurity are fed.
Hundreds of devotees from multiple states converge on a hilltop near Pittsburgh Sunday to celebrate the rededication of the nation's oldest major Hindu temple.
The end of tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Pennsylvania residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.
The event uplifts creatives from Rwanda and their work, ranging from fashion and beauty to jewelry and home decor.
Similar legislation has failed to move out of Republican-controlled committees, and it's unclear if this year will be any different.