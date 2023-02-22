East Palestine Train Derailment

-
After resisting community pressure to test for dioxins, the EPA says it’s begun doing so. The Pennsylvania DEP is also sampling soil for dioxins in Beaver County.
-
One of the central paradoxes in the wake of the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio last month was on full display during a hearing of Pennsylvania state officials Tuesday: Independent testing overwhelmingly shows no evidence of harmful chemical contamination, while more than 100 residents are complaining that they’ve experienced new or worsening health problems since the derailment occurred Feb. 3.
-
Ohio has filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by the East Palestine derailment.
-
Norfolk Southern hired the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health to test the air in East Palestine homes. But experts say the testing it's conducting isn’t enough.
-
More than 100 environmental groups in Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states are asking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to lead the testing for dioxins at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment, in East Palestine.
-
Gov. Mike DeWine's office said a 26,800 ton pile of contaminated soil is sitting in East Palestine, waiting to be shipped to a licensed disposal facility.
-
Many homeowners believe that, even if they wanted to move away right now, no one would be willing to buy their homes. There’s already evidence they might be right.
-
Headaches, congestion, itchy skin rashes — and fear. That’s what many residents are experiencing a month after a train loaded with hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
-
U.S. railroads were warned to take certain cars out of service Thursday after Norfolk Southern discovered loose wheels on a car involved in last weekend’s derailment in Ohio. It’s not clear that the loose wheels caused the derailment near Springfield last Saturday because the National Transportation Safety Board has just begun investigating that crash.
-
Officials from the Ohio Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency say there's no indication East Palestine's agriculture system was impacted by February's train derailment.