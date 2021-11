On today’s episode of The Confluence: The Peduto administration has proposed creating an Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs to city council, which could expand services the Welcoming Pittsburgh initiative has put in place; Rev. Dr. Ketlen Solak will soon be installed as the first woman and person of color to become a bishop in the Pittsburgh Episcopal Diocese; and a look at how the disrupted global supply chain is affecting local breweries and distilleries.

