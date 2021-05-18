Pittsburgh Mayoral Election 2021

-
Challenger Ed Gainey says attacks by Mayor Bill Peduto are "hypocritical" — as Peduto's campaign suggests it is hypocritical for Gainey to complain.
UPMC, Highmark Health, the University of Pittsburgh, and Carnegie Mellon University will contribute funds toward various measures, including affordable housing, education opportunities, and programming for seniors.
A mayoral debate broadcast by WTAE Channel 4 took a sharp turn in its final minutes as incumbent Bill Peduto accused rival Ed Gainey of taking votes and political positions in exchange for union endorsements.
A union-backed independent-spending group backing Mayor Peduto blasts rival Ed Gainey with a two-decade old quote and an arguably lopsided depiction of his voting record in Harrisburg
Three weeks before a hotly contested election, the report offers talking points for both Mayor Peduto and his foes.
Mayor Peduto and other incumbents have large, and perhaps insurmountable, financial advantages going into the last full month before the May 18 primary.
April 10-16 Explained: Who's Running For Pittsburgh Mayor, The Vaccine Distribution Process & An Affordable Housing LawsuitA look at the candidates who hope to be Pittsburgh's next mayor and how they plan to change the city; what it takes to get the vaccine to providers; and legal challenges to a city affordable housing law.
Independent-expenditure groups could change the tone of Pittsburgh's mayoral race.
In a debate broadcast by 90.5 WESA, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto defended his record amid attacks on policing and affordability.
Endorsements in Pittsburgh’s mayoral race have been trickling out for weeks now, but last week Mayor Bill Peduto received the endorsement of two South…